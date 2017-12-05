Update: Unions disagree with government’s position; they are ready to announce plan B

WILLEMSTAD - The representatives of the 15 unions that united to manifest against the government have received a letter from the government. In this letter, the government once again invites the unions for a dialogue.

Errol Cova, who is leading this action, indicated that the unions disagree once again with the government’s position. They want the three issues to be off the table before they can agree to a dialogue. “We can talk but we want to start from scratch. We can’t have a dialogue while the government has already made a decision on these three issues,” said Cova after receiving the letter from the government.

Cova immediately notified all the other union leaders that they will go ahead with plan B. This plan will be discussed tonight during a meeting with the union members. Cova promised that he will announce what Plan B is for the people of the island to prepare themselves.

The members of fifteen unions have announced last weekend that they will take action against the government of Prime Minister Eugene Rhuggenaath.

The unions are strongly committed to having the current government implement the increase in the minimum wage, as proposed last year by former Minister of Pueblo Soberano Ruthmilda Larmonie-Cecilia of Social Development, Labor and Welfare: a successive increase to the level of subsistence level must be reached in 2020. Cova: “Before the end of the year, the bill proposal must be ratified, otherwise the first step must be taken. Everything is ready and now the government wants to seek advice again.”

In addition, the members take action against the dismissal of 280 employees of the telecommunication company UTS. The trade unions demand the resignation of the company’s CEO Paul de Geus.

And thirdly, the increase in the premium for car insurance is another reason for the actions. It must be removed from the table. Cova: “The government has no solution for UTS and says to want to talk with the insurance companies about introducing the increase in different phases.”