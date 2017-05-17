Vice-President Advisory Council to screen candidate Prime Minister

WILLEMSTAD – There is a first for everything. It will be the first time for the country Curaçao where the Vice President of the Advisory Council will screen the candidate for the position of Prime Minister of Curaçao.

The bill concerning screening and background check which was adopted in 2012 clearly states that if the ‘formateur’ of the government is also a candidate for a position as minister, their screening process will be under the surveillance of the Vice President of the Advisory Council. In this is this is former Lieutenant-Governor of the Island Territory of Curaçao (back when the island was part of the Netherlands Antilles), Mrs Lizanne Dindial. Dindial was appointed to that position on May 1 this year.