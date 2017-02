WILLEMSTAD – Member of Parliament for the political party MAN Yael Plett filed a complaint for attempted bribery. This was just confirmed by the Public Prosecution (OM) in Curaçao.

Plet was approached by an intermediary with the request to leave the MAN faction in Parliament and declare himself independent in exchange for money.

The OM indicated that Plet named names and amounts but the OM did not disclose these.

Photo: Yael Plet