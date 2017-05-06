Ys now officially appointed as ‘informateur’

WILLEMSTAD - Etienne Ys has been officially appointed by Governor Lucille George-Wout as ‘informateur’. The former prime minister of the Netherlands Antilles and a long-time PAR member started working yesterday morning to investigate whether the parties PAR, MAN and PIN could come to terms with a government agreement.

Previously, the three parties already signed a declaration of willingness to work together in a coalition. Ys also announced that he would like to talk to the other parties that have won seats in Parliament about topics they consider important in the upcoming government term.

This also fits in the mission, Ys received from the Governor. The Governor believes that the issues of the other parties are also important considering the constituents they represent.

In a press release from the Governor's Cabinet, it is said that a broad support is also necessary for the context of the desired institutional reinforcements in the governance of Curaçao.