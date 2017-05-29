Blue Bay Resort BK-8: house for sale Curacao with pool on golf course

Curacao: Spacious 6 bedroom house for sale with open floorplan and wonderful views over the golf course. This house has a private pool with Jacuzzi a guest apartment and a media room.

We are happy to present this 6 bedroom family home which has a perfect location right next to the golf course.

The covered entrance leads to the hallway and then the living room. The entire home has beautiful hardwood floors. In the hallway you can access one bedroom with a private bathroom on your left and two more bedrooms on your right that share a shower bathroom.

Behind these rooms is the living room that has open doors to the covered porch. The high vaulted ceilings make the living room appear light and spacious.

The brand new kitchen (Interdeco) has shutter windows that open towards the ceiling so it appears as if you are preparing your food outside while you enjoy the views over the private pool, the covered porches and the golf course behind all that.

A separate door leads from the kitchen to another porch which has an outside breakfast bar.

Behind the porch is the swimming pool with separate Jacuzzi and a covered outside barbecue area with bar and dining table. This is the perfect spot for family bbq or to entertain your guests.

The guest apartment has 2 bedrooms with great views which share a shower bathroom. One is currently used as a gym. On the lower floor is a large media room / play room (last photo) which can also be used for other purposes like a home office. Also there is a large storage room for bikes and garden material.

The master bedroom has french doors to the pool deck, a walk in closet and a large bathroom with bath, separate shower and double sink.

From the driveway you can enter the home through the pantry / laundry room. The floor plan further includes a guest half bathroom, a car port for the golf cart and a large landscaped garden with an area for basketball practice.

Features:

air conditioning in all bedrooms, living room and media room

swimming pool with separate Jacuzzi

large landscaped garden with drip system

6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and guest lavatory

possible to buy incl. furniture

Watch the video here!

If you would like to receive more information or schedule a viewing, contact Hans Vervoord today!

Click here for more pictures of this beautiful property.