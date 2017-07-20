Centrally located apartment with amazing sea view in Piscadera

This gorgeous apartment is loc ated on Caribbean Beach Resort, in the centrally located and popular neighborhood Piscadera Curacao. The apartment consists of two floors and offers an amazing view over the Caribbean Sea!

As a resident you do not only profit from the beautiful central location, but also from hotel facilities like bars, restaurants, casino's and shops, all within walking distance.

It is only a 10 minute drive to the airport and the drive to downtown Willemstad with its beautiful architecture and many shops is 10 minutes in the other direction.

Click here for more details on this listing.