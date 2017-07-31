Luxurious 3-bedroom apartment for sale in Curacao.

Proudly we present this oceanfront condo to the real estate market in Curacao. This 3-bedroom condo comes completely furnished and decorated and has a perfect waterfront location and breathtaking views. Walking distance to the Caribbean white sandy beach of Blue Bay Resort and the driving range!

The Ocean Apartments is spectacularly situated adjacent to the beach. With a beautiful shared swimming pool, tropical palm beach, professional diving facilities, great restaurants and the most spectacular golf course in the Caribbean within walking distance, you have everything you need for the Caribbean way of life.

