New construction home for sale in Curacao.

Beautiful new villas to be built on the new J-section of Blue Bay Golf & Beach Resort.

First pick your favorite lot, then select your preferred villa design. Some lots are right next to the beautiful fair way of hole 8 of the golf course.

You can choose from 3 models: Eagle, Birdie and Albatross. After you sign the purchase agreement, the villa will be built within 8 months. Three Albatross villas have already been finished and sold on this section.

Total living space is approx. 165 square meters. You can choose from various color schemes.

All villas are delivered turn key incl. built in appliances in the kitchen, a private pool and a pool deck!

Click here for more information on the Albatross villa.