New price for this 6-bedroom house for sale in Curacao on golf resort

Great 6-bedroom house for sale on Blue Bay Golf Resort - reduced listing price!

Gated community in Curacao: This beautiful modern style villa with 4 bedrooms (and separate 2 bedroom - guest quarters), is located adjacent to the golf course at Blue Bay Golf & Beach Resort Curacao. While relaxing on the wide covered terrace you will enjoy the most gorgeous view over the golf course and the Caribbean Sea.

The beautiful large private swimming pool is surrounded by a large terrace with sun beds.

In the bright living room beautiful large French doors, covering the full length of the room, lead to the spacious covered porch with private pool.

The high ceilings and open floor plan enhance the sense of space in the already very spacious living room with open kitchen. This makes the living a perfect area for entertaining. The modern white kitchen is equipped with top quality stainless steel built in appliances.

Would you like more details, photos and a video? Click here for full listing details.

Now priced to sell at US$ 699.000