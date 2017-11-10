Residency permit for investors – “Investors Permit”

In 2014, the government of Curaçao adopted a ministerial decree called 'Investors Permit'. The Investors Permit is a residence permit for foreign capital-able investors who wish to stay in Curaçao for a certain period.

The objective of the Investors Permit is that capital-based foreigners are going to invest in Curaçao (by buying real estate or doing business investment) and thereby contributing to the island's economy. In today's blog, I write about the conditions that foreign investors must meet to qualify for an Investors Permit.

How much should you invest to qualify for a residence permit for investors / Investors Permit in Curaçao?

The investor must demonstrate by means of official documents that he has undertaken or wants to make a business investment with a value of at least 500,000 guilders. When an investor has made a business investment of at least 500,000 guilders, he will receive a residence permit for Curaçao for a period of 3 years. In unchanged circumstances, this residence permit will be extended at the end of the 3 years for the same period.

If the investor makes a business investment of 750.000 guilders, the residence permit will be issued for a period of 5 years and renewed with 5 years at unchanged circumstances after that period.

With a business investment of 1,500,000 guilders, a residence permit is issued indefinitely.

In order to apply for a residence permit, one needs to pay NAf 1,720 in administrative charges and legal fees of about NAf 145.

Curaçao residence permit for family members of an investor

Family members of an investor who has been awarded an Investors Permit also receive a residence permit for Curaçao. This under the scheme for family reunification / family formation. However, if the license of the main applicant / investor expires, the residence permit of his or her family members will also expire.

Other Details Investors Permit

The Government of Curaçao may refuse a license if it cannot be shown that the investor has sufficient financial resources. The government may also withdraw the license in some cases. An example of this is when the investor's residence permit is revoked if he or she commits an offence and is sentenced to an unconditional imprisonment of 3 months or longer.

For investors from some countries, they are required to deposit an initial amount when applying for the residence permit.

Documents for your application for a residence permit Curacao

Proof of your health insurance

'Declaration of Good Behavior'

Copy of your original birth certificate

Bank statement from a local bank stating that you have made a local business investment of at least NAf. 500,000, =

