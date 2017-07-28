Spacious 2-bedroom apartments for rent with view towards Tafelberg.

Well appointed and beautifully finished apartments for rent in desired Brakkeput Curacao neighborhood. Situated nearby Spanish Water lagoon and viewing towards Tafelberg.

These apartments are situated in a car-free and safe apartment resort featuring a large communal swimming pool in the sought after neighborhood of Brakkeput Abao. All units come with a garage box, 2 bedrooms, good sized living, open plan kitchen and large veranda (40m2).

The property was designed for optimal natural air flow, a refreshing breeze keeps the heat at bay most of the times.