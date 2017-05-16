Why buy a house in Curaçao?
- The island has a tropical climate. The sun always shines, the average temperature is 80F and there are constant cool breezes.
- Curacao is attractive for investors: great location, a stable democracy, no hurricanes, modern facilities and constant economic growth.
- Offshore banking available. Many multinationals have established their headquarters in Curacao.
- The Netherlands Antilles guilder has been pegged to the US dollar at the exchange rate of US$ 1.00= ANG. 1.78.
- Curacao is home to people of more than 50 nationalities!
- Low tax rates and attractive real estate prices.
- Curacao has many beautifully restored monumental buildings, cruise ships arrive weekly at one of the terminals in Willemstad. White beaches and crystal clear water make the island popular with divers from the all over the world.
- More and more airlines offer direct flights to Curacao.
- Standing and Poor's Rating Services give Curacao an A-rating. Quote: " The ratings on Curacao are supported by its stable democratic parliamentary system and rule of law within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, its prosperous economy, high level of social development, and strong government balance sheet".
- Stable government, Curacao is part of the Dutch Kingdom.
- The new Sambil shopping mall has 200 shops, 20 restaurants and a movie theater.
- More information about Curacao, its colorful history, the origins of Willemstad and our people and culture can be found here: www.curacao.com
