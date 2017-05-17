After election loss, former Bahamas PM steps down as party leader

NASSAU – With the weight of last Wednesday’s crushing election defeat on his shoulders, former Prime Minister Perry Christie announced his resignation as leader of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) and the end of a political career spanning two decades.

“My season in politics has now ended,” an emotional Christie told party supporters and colleagues at a meeting last night.

Without reservation, he accepted full blame for the party’s ouster from office by the Free National Movement (FNM) after serving just one term, stressing that his “conscience and value system dictate” that he resign as party leader.

“This is the correct and only thing for me to do from both a political and moral perspective,” the 73-year-old Christie said.

The PLP secured only five of the 39 constituencies at stake, resulting in what pundits have described as the heaviest defeat recorded by a governing party in The Bahamas in recent times.

The veteran politician did not pinpoint factors which triggered the loss, but he confessed the party had made mistakes and it had to come to terms with its failings.

Christie however suggested that the PLP could very well bounce back to return to office in the next general election in 2022, noting that the Bahamas has not had a two-term government in at least 20 consecutive years.

“Every single general election since 1997 has produced a government for just one term,” he said.

With Christie’s departure, former Deputy Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis will now serve as interim leader of the PLP.

Former Tourism Minister Obie Wilchcombe has disclosed that he will run for chairman of the PLP at the next party convention.