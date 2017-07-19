Aruba to hold Caribbean’s largest vow renewal ceremony

ORANJESTAD - Aruba has invited lovebirds to renew their vows on the world’s number three beach this summer in what will be the Caribbean’s largest vow renewal ceremony.

More than 100 couples from across the globe are expected to say “I do” again as the sun sets on Eagle Beach on August 8.

The event’s ambiance and décor will be inspired by real destination weddings in Aruba, and couples are encouraged to don white attire with pops of Caribbean colour.

And while next month’s event will be the largest in the Caribbean, it won’t be the first Aruba is involved in. On Valentine’s Day 2013, hundreds of couples renewed their vows in an Aruba-sponsored event in Times Square, New York. Then on Valentine’s Day last year, the Aruba Tourism Authority partnered with the Empire State Building to give one couple a honeymoon in the island following their vow renewal ceremony.

“From the Empire State Building to Times Square, Aruba has brought its world-famous love and happiness to some of the most iconic US locations in recent years,” said Ronella Tjin Asjoe-Croes, CEO of the Aruba Tourism Authority.

“This year, Aruba is pleased to share romance and warmth at Eagle Beach, one of the most beloved spots on our one happy island.”

More than 10 hoteliers are offering vacation specials to those who choose to be part of the renewal in August.