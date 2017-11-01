Aruban political parties ready to sign agreement on new government program

ORANJESTAD - According to the news site NoticiaCla.com, the Aruban political parties MEP, POR and RED are set to sign an agreement on their government program for the coming 4 years.

The signing of this long-awaited agreement will take place at the Haystack Hill at 5 pm.The content of the agreement however, was not revealed by Evelyn Wever, MEP political party leader and currently instructed with the formation of the new coalition government of the abovementioned parties. Wever was not ready to reveal her parties' candidates for the ministerial posts in the upcoming government of Aruba.

Source NoticiaCla.com