Bioelectric plant to be built in Cuban province of Ciego de Avila

HAVANA - The foundation stone for the construction of a bioelectric plant in the central Cuban province of Ciego de Ávila, 423 kilometers from Havana, was laid last week.

According to Invasor newspaper, the work is one of the strategic objectives in Ciego de Ávila for a cleaner, more diverse and efficient production towards the change of Cuba’s energy matrix.

Carmen Taboada, vice president of the joint venture Biopower SA, said the plant will have an area of five hectares, two of them for the assembly of technological equipment and the rest destined for storage of the raw material and other functions.

“Our plant will use cane bagasse during the active time of the sugar factory and after the harvest we will use marabou plants as fuel,” Taboada stated.

She added that the new plant will use technologies from the Institute of Design and Study of Machinery Industry, in Shanghai, China, which has high prestige in the manufacture of energy modules.

Biopower, an entity formed between the British company Havana Energy and ZERUS SA, part of the AZCUBA sugar group, will contribute to achieving one of the strategic objectives for the production in Cuba of cleaner and more efficient energy.

“Our joint venture was created in November 2012, but because of the US embargo against Cuba, we had to stop the first hiring, which has resumed thanks to the negotiations with China´s Shanghai Electric Company,” Taboada emphasized.

Meanwhile, ZERUS SA, which was established on September 23, 1997, as QUIMINAZ and changed its name in 2005, is focused on setting up joint ventures and other forms of business with foreign investors.