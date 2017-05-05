CARICOM to send electoral mission to The Bahamas; OAS mission begins deployment

NASSAU - The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) will mount an electoral observer mission for the May 10, 2017, general elections in The Bahamas. Meanwhile, the previously announced, Organization of American States electoral observation mission (OAS/EOM), led by its chief of mission Sherry Tross, began its deployment on Thursday.

The CARICOM Secretariat, through its Directorate of Foreign and Community Relations, arranged for the deployment of the CARICOM electoral observer mission (CEOM), following the invitation from the government of The Bahamas.

The chief of mission is Josephine Tamai, chief elections officer of the Department of Elections and Boundaries of Belize. The deputy chief of mission is Orrette Fisher, director of elections of the Electoral Commission of Jamaica. Other members of the CEOM are nationals of Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, Guyana, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago, all of whom have election management and election observation experience. The CEOM will be supported by two members of staff from the Secretariat.

Observation of the electoral process and electoral procedures in the various member states of the Community is a regular practice in keeping with the importance the Caribbean Community places on good governance. Missions are mounted only by invitation from the receiving member state and CEOM observers are nominated by the governments of CARICOM member states.

Tross, who is also the OAS ombudsperson, arrived on Thursday in Nassau and will lead a team comprised of 11 experts from Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Mexico, Peru, St Kitts and Nevis, Trinidad and Tobago, United States and Venezuela. On Thursday afternoon, the chief of mission and parliamentary commissioner Sherlyn Hall signed the electoral procedures agreement that establishes the conditions for the work of the mission in The Bahamas.

The OAS/EOM will focus on analyzing key aspects of the electoral process, including electoral organization and technology, campaign financing, the participation of women and the division of electoral boundaries. In addition, the delegation will gather information about the status of the recommendations made by the OAS mission to the 2012 elections.