Published On: Thu, May 11th, 2017

CIA director warns of Venezuela weapons transfers

CIA-Director-Mike-PompeoWASHINGTON – CIA Director Mike Pompeo said on Thursday there are large caches of weapons in Venezuela and a risk of them falling into the wrong hands as the country grapples with an economic crisis and street protests.

“It is a real threat,” the Central Intelligence Agency director said, under questioning from Republican Senator Marco Rubio, during a Senate hearing on worldwide security threats.

However, he said, “We have not seen any of those major arms transfers.”

