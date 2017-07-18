Clandestine immigration channel between Haiti and French Guiana dismantled

PORT AU PRINCE - Some 20 people have been arrested after a ten-month investigation into a clandestine immigration between Haiti and French Guiana via the Dominican Republic, Curacao, Panama and Suriname.

Following a judicial investigation, four persons were indicted including three of Haitian nationality and one of French nationality. These persons are accused of assisting the illegal entry, movement or residence of an alien on French territory in organized groups and of having hosted and transported Illegal immigrants between July 2016 and July 2017, HaitiLibre reported.

Two of the individuals were detained in custody and the other two were placed under judicial control.

In addition, about ten foreigners in irregular migratory situations were arrested at the homes of detainees and were subjected to deportation at the border.