Cuba receives three million tourists in less than seven months

HAVANA - A press release from the Cuban ministry of tourism reported that on Tuesday, July 25, Cuba reached the three million tourist mark, 75 days faster than last year.

The figures translate in a 24 percent growth in the number of tourists, continuing the upward trend the country has experienced in the last few years.

According to Minister Manuel Marrero, the main source markets are Canada, United States (despite the travel restrictions), Spain, France, Italy and Germany.

In the first six months of 2017, Marrero reported to parliament that revenues reached $1.5 billion, a nine percent increase compared to last year.

The increase in arrivals made the ministry of tourism change its estimates for 2017, from 4.2 to 4.7 million tourists, and set the goal for 2018 at 5 million.