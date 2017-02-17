Cuban Deputy Minister highlights Chinese construction experience

HAVANA - Cuban Deputy Minister for Construction, Angel Vilaragut, has highlighted here today the importance of exchanging with China given its experience in the development of this sector.

The construction sector has undoubtedly played an important role in the Cuban economic development as well as the objectives we have in investments and the plans for the country's future, Vilaragut told exclusively Prensa Latina.

Strengthening the economic relations between Cuba and China is among the main objectives of the work visit he is caring out in this nation, the official emphasized.

He considered vital the sustained exchange with the leadership of the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development of China due to the cooperation of economic reciprocity existing with different enterprises and big companies of this territory.

He also assessed the usefulness of establishing a permanent and systematic mechanism of communication between the two ministries, allowing not only the exchange of experiences, but also the promotion of a strategic collaboration between the Chinese and Cuban companies in the sector, beyond the supply of equipment and technologies.

Vilaragut considered fundamental to know the normative basis of China for the construction sector, the experiences this country has in the issue of housing, urbanizations, the development of constructive technologies, to later apply them in the Caribbean island.

The island's deputy minister met on Wednesday, February 15th, with his Chinese peer, Yi Jun, and pondered the understanding, analysis and receptivity of the officials of this nation.

During the meeting, the deputy ministers of Cuba and China discussed the main functions of their respective ministries.

They also talked on the common challenges facing both ministries in order to guarantee housing to the population as part of the vertiginous urban development process, under the principles of planning and respect for the environment.