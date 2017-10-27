Dominican Republic hosts 7th Assembly of Caribbean Peoples
SANTO DOMINGO - The 7th Assembly of Caribbean Peoples (ACP) is beginning today in the Dominican Republic, with the participation of delegates from several countries of the region.
According to official sources, the event will be held from today to October 30 at the Coop Marena Beach Resort Hotel in Juan Dolio, province of San Pedro de Macoris, although the opening ceremony will be held in this capital.
Also on list are Colonialism, militarization, cultural imperialism, racism and identity in the Caribbean; Food sovereignty, agrarian reform, climate change, decent housing, labor rights and struggle of social movements, and Migration, free movement of people and issues affecting our Caribbean culture in the Diaspora.
The countries to be represented are Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda, Guadeloupe, Puerto Rico, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Curaçao, Suriname, Saint Lucia, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, Martinique, Grenada, Bahamas, French Guiana, Guyana, Cuba and social organizations from the host country.
The Assembly of Caribbean Peoples has so far held six editions: Trinidad and Tobago (1994), Dominican Republic (2001), Haiti (2003), Cuba (2008), Barbados (2010) and Curaçao (2015).
The main objectives of unity, solidarity and common efforts to achieve a much more integrated Caribbean and with pretensions to join the main articulating spaces of the continent, have been strengthened in all these countries.