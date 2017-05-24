Expedia Opens Cuban Market for Consumers in the Caribbean and the World

Travelers can now book hotels in Cuba through global Expedia group websites

MIAMI – The Expedia group, the world’s largest online travel agency, announced today their expansion to the Cuban market that will allow Cuban hoteliers to sell inventory through global Expedia group sites as well as allow travelers to book hotels in the island destination.

The addition of Cuba’s hotel inventory in Expedia’s Caribbean portfolio will open new possibilities for inter-Caribbean and multi-destination travel that may boost growth throughout the region. The Expedia group works closely with partners throughout the Caribbean to ensure that they thrive as the region evolves using tailored strategies and regional data to take advantage of the fast-changing market.

According to the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s 2016 Industry Performance Report, travel within the region increased for the second straight year, a clear sign of interest by Caribbean travelers in exploring their neighboring countries. According to the Cuban Ministry of Tourism, over four million tourists visited Cuba in 2016, up 13% from the previous year. Among those visitors were over 614,000 Americans, up 34% from the year before. Because of the high interest in the island nation, destinations are already seeing the potential in multi-destination travel promotion, specifically when the Tourism Minister of Jamaica signed an agreement with his counterpart in Cuba to facilitate multi-destination marketing between the countries, during the 2016 Jamaica Product Exchange (JAPEX).

Per the New York Times, international companies are already looking to Cuba to take advantage of the destination’s rising popularity with US consumers. A new International Monetary Fund study states that if U.S. travel restrictions are lifted it could result in 3 - 5.6 million U.S. arrivals in Cuba with most of the boost coming from visitors who have never traveled to the Caribbean before. If restrictions are lifted, the Cuban government will have a higher chance to achieve their goal of 10 million visitors by 2030 – per the New York Times. Leaders like St. Lucia’s Prime Minister Allen M. Chastanet is excited about the potential that Cuba will have in opening up tourists’ appetites for the Caribbean region as a whole – according to the Miami Herald.

“We’ve been working around the clock with Cuban hoteliers to offer this iconic, culture-rich destination to our global consumers, with the added convenience of online booking through a trusted travel partner,” said Demetrius Canton, Director of market management for the Caribbean. “We are excited to finally announce our expansion into Cuba, which will hopefully allow us to dive deeper into the Caribbean region and help our partners thrive. By further strengthening the value proposition that we offer, our local teams will continue to help hotel partners set their distribution strategy and take advantage of trends to reach and surpass their bottom line.”

“We are excited to make Barceló properties in Cuba accessible to travelers on Expedia platforms around the world,” said, Josep Brichs, Corporate Commercial Director for Barceló Hotel Group Latin America. “ We are very proud Barcelo Solymar and Barceló Arenas Blancas in Varadero have been one of the first bookings made on Expedia upon the opening of the destination. Expedia is a key partner and our priority is to develop new opportunities on the international travel industry together."