Forecasters monitoring new tropical system

MIAMI - Following the dissipation of Tropical Depression Four at the end of last week, forecasters at the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami are monitoring a new tropical system as it moves across the tropical Atlantic Ocean.

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands are associated with a tropical wave. Some gradual development is possible through the week while this system moves westward at about 20 mph.

The chance of a tropical cyclone forming during the next five days is estimated to be low (20 percent).