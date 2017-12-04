Goodbye to an extremely active Hurricane Season

MIAMI - On November 30, marked the official end of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season which matched predictions that it would be extremely active.

The season produced 17 named storms of which 10 became hurricanes including six major hurricanes (Category 3, 4 or 5) – two of them Category 5 hurricanes that left their mark on some Caribbean countries, including Barbuda which was left practically uninhabitable by Hurricane Irma and Dominica which recorded widespread devastation from Hurricane Maria.

The United States’ National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said this year was the seventh most active season in the historical record dating to 1851 and the most active season since 2005.

“This was a hurricane season that wouldn’t quit,” said acting NOAA administrator, retired Navy Rear Admiral Timothy Gallaudet.

“The season started early with a storm in April and the peak of the season featured an onslaught of ten successive hurricanes. NOAA forecasters rose to this challenge to keep emergency officials and the public aware of anticipated hazards.”

Although it was a furious season, NOAA said preliminary data show that the National Hurricane Centre issued forecasts with record-setting accuracy. It added that track forecasts for the three most damaging hurricanes were about 25 percent more accurate than average.

And with the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season now only six months away, Gallaudet has offered some advice ahead of that time: “This is a good time to review and strengthen your preparedness plans at home.”

The NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center will provide its initial seasonal outlook in May, ahead of the June 1 start of the next hurricane season.