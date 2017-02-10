Haiti wants to benefit from Morocco’s electric production expertise

RABAT – Haitian foreign minister Pierrot Delienne voiced the wish of his country to benefit from the Moroccan expertise in relation with electric production, said a statement by the house of representatives.

The Republic of Haiti aims to boost its production capacity by 60 megawatts within 5years, said Delienne in a meeting with speaker of the house of representatives Habid El Malki following the inauguration ceremony of Haiti’s new president Jovenel Moise, said a statement on Friday.

Delienne highlighted his country’s asset of freedom of religion as it includes 17 imams, 37 mosques and 45 Koranic schools, recalling Morocco’s role in this area through an active spiritual diplomacy which enabled many imams, notably from sub-Saharan Africa, to be trained in Morocco.

During a meeting of El Malki with his Haitian peer, the Moroccan official highlighted the importance of a sustained parliamentary cooperation between the two countries through reviving the Haiti friendship group set up at the house of representatives, and the need for a Morocco Friendship group at the Haitian chamber of deputies.