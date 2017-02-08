Haiti’s new President sworn in after yearlong political stalemate

PORT AU PRINCE - It took almost a year, but Haiti's new President has finally been sworn in.

Jovenel Moise inherits a government still reeling from an electoral crisis that had left the presidency vacant since early 2016 -- but during Tuesday's inauguration he vowed to uplift a nation devastated by earthquakes, poverty and a history of elections marred by unrest.

"Together, we are going to carry out the national project to develop the country. As you all know, agriculture is my priority. You all know this, I have just said it. Agriculture needs to be modernized so as to give work to youth, women and men from the country," Moise said at the presidential palace in the capital of Port-au-Prince, Reuters reported.