Historic day in the Dutch Kingdom: Evelyn Wever-Croes sworn in as the first female Prime Minister of Aruba

ORANJESTAD - A new government was sworn in on Friday morning in Aruba. With the coalition led by Evelyne Wever-Croes, Aruba has a female prime minister for the first time in its history.

On September 22, the party former ruling party AVP won the elections, but at the same time lost the majority in parliament. Prime Minister Mike Eman withdrew from politics as a result.

The parties MEP, RED and POR formed a coalition. The country has once again, for the first time in 16 years, a coalition after being governed by one party that has the majority in parliament.

An important goal of the new government is to cut costs. The country, with more than 100,000 inhabitants, has a national debt of more than 2 billion euros. During the formation, it became clear that it will be difficult not to exceed the 2017 budget.

Photo credit: Arena Politico