Jamaica’s Cannabis Authority issues country’s first medical marijuana industry licenses

KINGSTON - Jamaican companies Epican and Everything Oily Labs Limited have received long awaited licences to legally operate in the medical marijuana industry.

Epican is licensed to cultivate cannabis while Everything Oil has been issued a licence to process the product. The two companies have formed a joint venture.

The licenses were issued yesterday by the Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA) which was set up in 2015 under the Dangerous Drug (Amendment) Act to establish and regulate Jamaica’s marijuana and hemp industry.

In a statement, CLA Chairman Hyacinth Lightbourne said: “Although it has taken some time to get to this historic occasion, we have remained committed to getting it right, to ensure that Jamaica’s stake in the global medicinal cannabis industry is never compromised and remains sustainable.”

“During the process, we have endeavoured to remain in dialogue with our applicants every step of the way, and are confident they have satisfied the rigours of the regulations,” she added.

The chairman said another three applicants have been granted licences and are completing their requirements to have the licences issued.

Another 57 applications are at the conditional approval stage and 209 applications are being processed by the CLA, the release said.