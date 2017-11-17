King and Queen to visit Leeward Islands

WILLEMSTAD - King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima will be in Saba, Sint Maarten and St. Eustatius from November 30 to December 2.

They will be accompanied by Undersecretary of Kingdom Relations Raymond Knops, who arrives on the islands three days earlier. On Saba, the royal couple celebrates the Saba Day holiday. The visit to Sint Maarten is mainly dominated by the reconstruction after Hurricane Irma. That left a trail of devastation over the island at the beginning of September.

Shortly after the hurricane, the King went to Sint Martin to see the consequences of the hurricane. He was then accompanied by Minister Plasterk. For Undersecretary Knops, it will be his first visit to the Caribbean since he took office with the new cabinet.