Largest Cuban mining project nears completion

HAVANA - The Castellanos Project, the largest Cuban mining investment located in the westernmost province of Pinar del Rio, will be operational in July.

Cuban Vice-President Ramiro Valdes visited the site along Energy and Mining Minister Alfredo Lopez, where they were informed that the works are already at 72 percent of full completion.

At a cost of some US$278 million, the mine and the refining plant will be able to process a million tons of lead and zinc each year at full capacity, to extract the concentrates that will be sold in the Cuban and foreign markets.

Antonio Vila, general manager of the joint venture in charge of the works, Empresa Mixta Minera del Caribe SA (Emincar), said they are in the final stages of the installation of equipment, power and water lines at the premises.

He said they will later install the computerized systems for the plant, work that is scheduled to be finished by June 30. They are also setting up a water treatment plant that will benefit communities close to the mine, and to repair over 20 kilometers of roads on the area.

This mine is expected to have a useful life of 11 years, but adjacent metal deposits allow them to anticipate another full decade of exploitation.