Most Dominican Citizens distrust their officials

SANTO DOMINGO - 87.7 percent of Dominicans considers today that government officials of Leonel Fernández, Hipólito Mejía and Danilo Medina benefited from bribes paid by Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

The data is highlighted in a survey conducted between January 25 and 30 with a sample of 1,200 people across the country and released today by the Dominican Republic Gallup Poll.

According to the study, 61.5 percent of those interviewed believe that those who benefited more from the bribes paid by Odebrecht to get contracting of State works in the country were the officials of the government of the former president Leonel Fernández.

Meanwhile, 50.4 percent believe the beneficiaries are Medina's officials and 41.5 percent say Mejía's, while 44.8 percent believe that they are lobbyists, the poll indicates.

An investigation conducted in the United States confirmed that Odebrecht distributed bribes to 10 countries in Latin America, including the Dominican Republic, where it distributed US $ 92 million.

The poll also focused on the recent green march on January 22 against impunity and corruption by civil society, and 91 percent of those surveyed agreed that such demonstrations should take place.

It points out that 95 percent of the young people between 18 and 24 years old expressed in favor of the march and the Dominicans living in the countryside had the same opinion.

Among those surveyed, 81.7 percent said they believed the march was successful and 63 percent understood that the results of that movement will be positive.

The presidential ex-candidate of the opposition Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), Luis Abinader, considered to be unacceptable that the authorities want an agreement of which no one knows the details or scope to settle a fraud that between bribes to be accepted, over-evaluations and financing represent a burden of hundreds and perhaps billions of dollars on the debt contracted by the country.