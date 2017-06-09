Most luxurious hotel in Cuba officially opens

HAVANA - The first five-star plus hotel in Cuba, Manzana Kempinski, was officially opened on Wednesday afternoon, in the presence of Cuban minister of tourism Manuel Marrero.

The six-story building with 246 rooms is located in the heart of Havana, across from the Central Park and just a couple of hundred meters from the seat of the Parliament, the Capitol.

Markus Semer, chairman of the management board and chief executive officer since March 2016 of Swiss Kempinski Hotels SA, in his opening remarks, said this new facility has all the amenities to please the most exclusive tastes in the world.

Semer and Carlos Miguel Latuff Carmenate, president of the Cuban company Gaviota, owner of the property, cut the ribbon that officially opened the newest hotel in Cuba.

“This day is a special occasion, as Kempinski resumes its presence in the Americas in a market ready for luxury services,” Semer said.

In addition, he expressed gratitude to Gaviota for undertaking the restoration of this historic building that now displays a modern style.

He also thanked the association between the Union of Military Constructions (UCM) and the Bouygues group, one of the world's leading construction companies, in the execution of the work begun in 2014.

Havana City historian, Eusebio Leal Spengler, noted the happy coincidence that the opening took place when the building celebrated its centenary and just two years shy of the half millennium of the Cuban capital, a marvel of the modern world.

This eclectic hotel is reborn in an environment where other buildings of great heritage value such as the Gran Teatro de La Habana Alicia Alonso, the National Museum of Fine Arts and the Capitol are rebuilt, said the intellectual.

Leal Spengler meant that the restoration of the old Manzana de Gómez constitutes a significant contribution to the reconstruction of the Historic Center, declared a World Heritage Site in 1982.

Manzana Kempinski has a variety of restaurants and bars, a public swimming pool, business rooms, a gym, a spa and a terrace with panoramic views of the city.