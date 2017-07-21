New Bermuda premier sworn in

HAMILTON - New premier of Bermuda, David Burt, was sworn into office on Wednesday following his Progressive Labour Party (PLP) victory at the polls on Tuesday.

The PLP were voted into office in a resounding victory, securing a clear mandate to govern with 59 percent of the vote in a 24-12-seat victory over the ruling One Bermuda Alliance (OBA).

At 38-years-old, Burt is the youngest premier in the island’s history. With his technology background and fresh approach, he is perceived as understanding the business of the future.

“The Bermudian people have put their faith in a party that knows international investment is the key to economic prosperity and the Progressive Labour Party will provide the framework that such investment demands. Bermuda’s economy is now open for business,” the PLP said in a press statement on Wsdesday.

Burt commented, “The victory for the PLP is a victory for the Bermudian people. We are open, ready and willing to work with any and all who support our pledge to put Bermudians first. This country is entering a new era; one of collaboration, advancement and prosperity.”