New emails show Clinton Foundation-State Dept Haiti links

WASHINGTON - Washington-based watchdog group, Judicial Watch, on Tuesday released 894 pages of new US State Department documents, including previously unreleased email exchanges between former secretary of state Hillary Clinton’s staff and Clinton Foundation officials following the massive earthquake in Haiti in 2010.

On January 17, 2010, five days after the earthquake, former Bill Clinton aide Justin Cooper emailed Hillary Clinton’s then-deputy chiefs of staff, Jake Sullivan and Huma Abedin, to ask if they can do a conference call to discuss Haiti.

Clinton Foundation officials Laura Graham and Doug Band are also provided the call-in information for the conference call.

Author Peter Schweizer later described in his book “Clinton Cash” how hundreds of millions of dollars in US taxpayer-funded reconstruction contracts for Haiti flowed through the Clinton Foundation during Clinton’s tenure as secretary of state.

According to minutes of a January 27, 2010, meeting between senior State Department staff, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents uncovered “at least a couple pedophiles” attempting to adopt children in Haiti following the earthquake. The State Department was reportedly working with the Haitian government to expedite adoptions and removal to the United States of Haitian orphans.

Emails sent by top Clinton aide Huma Abedin also include repeated instances of Clinton’s detailed daily schedules being sent to top Clinton Foundation officials at unsecured email addresses.

The records were produced for Judicial Watch by the State Department from the non-state.gov email accounts of Abedin.

The new documents included 29 email exchanges not previously turned over to the State Department, further appearing to contradict statements by Clinton that, “as far as she knew,” all of her government emails were turned over to the State Department.

“These new emails show Hillary Clinton is a serial violator of various laws concerning the handling of classified material,” said Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton. “This new information should spur new federal criminal investigations.”

A string of State Department emails from January 2011 – previously made public through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request by Citizens United -- demonstrated that Clinton’s State Department did not separate itself from the Clinton Foundation but instead collaborated with it.

The Clintons are no stranger to controversy regarding Haiti, especially their highly questionable involvement there after the 2010 earthquake.

The State Department through its US Agency for International Development (USAID) disbursed $3.6 billion for Haitian “earthquake relief”. Hillary Clinton, as US secretary of state, therefore handed out billions in USAID money in Haiti.

The day she resigned from the State Department in February 2013, her brother Tony Rodham just happened to get lucky and was appointed a director of the company that had acquired a lucrative and unprecedented gold mining contract in Haiti in December 2012, something the company claimed happened virtually out of the blue and the public was asked to believe involved no antecedent discussion during the time Clinton was secretary of state and her husband had control of billions in post-earthquake aid.

Leading Haitian lawyer and human rights activist, Ezili Dantò, has charged that Bill Clinton, as head of the Haitian relief fund, was responsible for some US$6 billion of international relief aid received.

“Less than one percent of this amount made it to the Haitian government. Bill Clinton had total control of the balance,” Dantò claimed.