New tropical system may threaten the Caribbean later this week

MIAMI - A nearly stationary broad area of low pressure located about 650 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are expected to become more conducive for development, and a tropical depression could form later this week.

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami, the disturbance is expected to begin moving west-northwestward in a day or so, and it should continue moving in that direction through the remainder of the week.

The chance of formation of a tropical cyclone within the next five days is estimated to be high (70 percent).