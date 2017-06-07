Newly released Caribbean renewable energy index highlights opportunities for investors

MIAMI - Pan American Finance on Tuesday released the first edition of the Caribbean Basin Renewable Energy Investment Index, measuring the investment potential in renewable energy for then countries in the region: Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Jamaica, Nicaragua, Panama and Trinidad and Tobago.

According to the index, renewable energy investment activity in the Caribbean Basin reached a record-high in 2015 despite a sharp decline in oil and gas prices. The total installed energy generation capacity in the Caribbean Basin for the countries presented currently amounts to approximately 27GW and renewable energies (including hydro) represent over 30% of the total installed capacity.

“The interest in renewable energy-specific investments in the Caribbean and Latin America has grown considerably in the past few years,” said Ben Moody, president and CEO of Pan American Finance. “The investments made in 2015 demonstrate that countries in the Caribbean Basin are favoring a transition towards cleaner energy; we have identified some attractive areas of opportunities in the region, led by Panama and Guatemala, but also including potential future opportunities in Cuba, which has only recently started to turn to foreign investors to boost renewable energy investment.”