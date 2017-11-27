Nico Schoof new head of St. Maarten mission

THE HAGUE - St. Maarten Progress Committee Chairman Nico Schoof will become the new head of the Dutch Ministry of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations’ BZK’s civil mission in St. Maarten in the start-up of the reconstruction.

Schoof, a former Mayor of the town Alphen aan den Rijn in the Netherlands from 1997 to 2008, has been working with St. Maarten since 2010 as part of the Progress Committee which has been monitoring the implementation of the Plans of Approach for, among other things, the St. Maarten Police Force and the Pointe Blanche prison.

Schoof confirmed on Sunday that he will be going to St. Maarten to take up the position as head of the civil mission, a function that has been held by Erwin Arkenbout since Hurricane Irma.

“A small group of Dutch civil servants was sent to St. Maarten that coordinated the emergency assistance. That group will be replaced now that the emergency phase is going over to the long-term reconstruction period,” he told the local broadcaster Omroep West.

In St. Maarten, Schoof will be in close contact with the local government officials to formulate and coordinate the project requests. He will be stationed in St. Maarten for at least a couple of months. He said he found it an honour to assist the island. “I will help to best of my ability,” he said.