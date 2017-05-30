President trump reportedly ready to roll back Obama’s Cuba reforms

Donald trump’s administration is set to roll back the Cuba policies signed by his predecessor Barack Obama back in January.

WASHINGTON – More than two years after the United States and Cuba turned a new page in their contentious relations, fresh reports out of Washington suggest President Donald Trump is making moves to dissolve the budding relationship.

The US publication Daily Caller is reporting that the Trump administration is set to roll back the Cuba policies signed by his predecessor Barack Obama back in January, as he takes a tougher line on Cuba.

“The Trump Administration has been ‘ready’ since February 2017 to announce changes, but issues unrelated to Cuba have intervened,” John Kavulich, from the US-Cuba Trade and Economic Council, told the Daily Caller.

Kavulich told the publication he believes the president will look at an “increased enforcement relating to travel” and “a focus upon discouraging transactions with entities controlled by the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR) of the Republic of Cuba”.

According to the publication, several lawmakers including former presidential hopeful and Florida Senator Marco Rubio, along with Democrat Bob Mendez, are strongly supporting the move.

Back in January, Obama announced an end to the 20-year-old “wet foot, dry foot” policy that gave Cubans who reached the US preferential treatment on immigration. He had also announced an increase in cooperation with Cuba following an agreement on a number of issues including terrorism and human trafficking.

Obama ended more than five decades of isolation with Cuba in December 2014 and visited the island last year.