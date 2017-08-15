Press Release: Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Ministry of the People’s Power for Foreign Relations

1. The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela strongly and categorically rejects the unfriendly and hostile statements made by the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, on August 11, 2017, in which he threatened military intervention against our Homeland. These threats are a clear violation of the purposes and principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and the rules of International Law, particularly with regard to the use or threat of the use of force against the political independence of States.

2. The warmongering declarations of President Donald Trump, clearly framed within the systematic aggressions of the US administration against Venezuela, represent a direct threat against peace, stability, independence, territorial unity, sovereignty and the right to Self-determination of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, just one day after the Venezuelan Head of State, Nicolás Maduro Moros, had renewed his call to establish relations based on equality and cooperation with the Government of the United States of America, on the basis of mutual respect.

3. The reckless threat of President Donald Trump seeks to drag Latin America and the Caribbean to a conflict that would permanently alter the stability, peace and security of our region, which was declared as a zone of peace by the 33 Member States of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) in 2014.

4. The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela once again warns the international community on the immense threats posed to it, each time with greater intensity, in times in which the US Administration reaffirms its imperial character and neo-colonial vocation in our America, in clear contempt of the Venezuelan people and their proven pacifist and libertarian vocation.

5. The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela calls on the members of the international community and the free peoples of the world to express their clearest and most unequivocal condemn of this dangerous attack on the peace and stability of the American continent. The time has come for international organisations and multilateral fora in the region and in the world to reaffirm the validity of the rules of international law and to curb the most aggressive action of the US Empire against the Venezuelan people in more than a hundred years.

We call on all the patriots of Venezuela, without distinction of colour or political party, to unite in the defence of our sacred soil, our sacred people, against the insolent aggression of the foreigner. "Independence or nothing" - Simón Bolívar

