Publication of final election results in Haiti expected on Thursday as planned

PORT AU PRINCE - With just one day to go before the deadline for the publication of the final results of the presidential election in Haiti, the verification of the Procès Verbaux (PV), the official voters lists, appeared to be on track to comply with the calendar set by the Provisional Electoral Council (CEP), which early last week had seemed impossible.

Since the application of Article 77 of the election law, which limits the challengers’ actions and prevents them from physically manipulating the PV and making repeated objections and comments during the verification, thus delaying the process even further, the Electoral Court had already verified nearly 50% of the PV on Saturday night, HaitiLibre reported.

If the work of the judges continues at the same pace, the checks were expected to be completed on Monday, which would allow the final pleadings (and last resort) of the challengers before the Office of the National Electoral Litigation to be filed on Tuesday, leaving sufficient time for the verdict and the publication of the definitive results by the CEP on Thursday.

On Saturday towards the end of the afternoon, the three opposition parties: LAPEH, Famni Lavalas and Pitit Desalin, were present with election observers for the random drawing of the PV to be verified and have not filed new protests on the application of Article 77.

However, after attending the verification of a certain number of PV, Fanmi Lavalas and Pitit Desalin left the CTV, expressing reservations about the verification procedures, followed a little later by LAPEH. Only the winning party, PHTK, and the local and international observers remained until the end of the work by the electoral judges after midnight.

According to available information, nothing so far in terms of verification has indicated that the outcome of the elections is being questioned or substantiated that the vote of 20 November was subject to massive fraud as claimed by the losing parties.