St. Maarten Governor requests Mr. Franklin Meyers to form interim government

PHILIPSBURG - On November 7, 2017, the Governor of Sint Maarten, His Excellency drs. E.B. Holiday, requested the fraction leader of the United Peoples Party, Mr. Franklin Meyers, to form an interim government as formateur.

The Governor held consultations between November 3 and 6, 2017 with the leaders of the political parties that hold seats in Parliament, (the United Peoples Party, the National Alliance, the United St. Maarten Peoples Party and the Democratic Party) as well as with the vice chairperson of the Council of Advice and the representatives of the social partners. These consultations were a result of the declaration of October 29, 2017, signed by the United Peoples Party, Democratic Party and MP C.E. Brownbill to form a new Government, the motion of no confidence passed against the Cabinet Marlin II and the decision of the Council of Ministers to dissolve Parliament. During the consultations the Governor discussed the political developments and the social-economic situation on the island and the opportunities to move forward. As a result the Governor shared his concerns and emphasized the urgency and importance of unity and working together at this point in our history to address the major challenges the people of Sint Maarten are confronted with.

Based on the consultations the Governor requested Mr. Meyers to form an interim government supported by as broad a majority in Parliament as possible to foster political stability. A government that consists of ministers who are committed to the promotion of the well-being of the people of Sint Maarten and who are dedicated to the reconstruction of Sint Maarten.

In addition, the Governor requested the formateur to form an interim government that dedicates itself to take immediate action to conclude the development of a recovery plan, to reach agreement with the Netherlands on the financing of the recovery plan, to cooperate with the social partners in rebuilding Sint Maarten, to revisit the budget for 2018, to develop a plan to strengthen security, to execute the agreement with the Netherlands on border control, to implement the law on the integrity chamber in accordance with the protocol with the Netherlands, to the execution of the elections and to take steps to realize electoral reform.

The Governor further emphasized the importance of the strict observance of the regulatory requirements including the screening criteria, applicable to the appointment for candidate-ministers.

The formateur took the commission into consideration and will inform the Governor regularly during the formation process. The Governor requested Mr. Meyers to present him the final report of the formation process ultimately December 4, 2017.