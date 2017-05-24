Statement by the Secretary-General, CARICOM Ambassador Irwin Larocque On the Manchester bombing

GEORGETOWN - The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) strongly condemns the vicious terrorist attack perpetrated in Manchester, United Kingdom, on Monday evening.

The fact that the majority of the victims were children and young people makes this vile action even more heart-rending.

The compassionate and helpful reaction by the citizens of Manchester to those in distress after the carnage, exemplifies the qualities of empathy and resilience of the people of the United Kingdom.

CARICOM extends its deepest sympathy to the families who lost loved ones and wishes a full and speedy recovery to the injured. The Community stands in solidarity with the Government and People of the United Kingdom as they confront this latest assault on their nation.