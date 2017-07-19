Tropical Storm Don brings heavy rain and wind to Windward Islands

MIAMI - Tropical storm conditions were expected to spread across the Windward Islands within the warning area on Tuesday night as Tropical Storm Don moved towards Grenada and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami, at 5:00 pm EDT on Tuesday, the centre of Tropical Storm Don was located about 120 miles (190 km) east-southeast of Grenada and about 135 miles (220 km) southeast of St Vincent, moving toward the west near 22 mph (35 km/h). This general motion is expected through Wednesday.

On the forecast track, the centre of Don will move across the Windward Islands Tuesday evening, and then move westward across the southeastern Caribbean Sea late Tuesday night and Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts.

Little change in strength is forecast during the next 24 hours and the system is forecast to degenerate into a trough of low pressure on Tuesday night or Wednesday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the centre.

Don is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with isolated higher amounts across Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, and the southern Windward Islands through Wednesday. These rains could produce life-threatening flash floods and mudslides, especially in mountainous areas.

Business activities were due to be suspended in Grenada at 3:00 pm on Tuesday and the National Emergency Operations Centre activated at 6:00 pm.