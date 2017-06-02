Two more 4.0-plus magnitude earthquakes recorded in region

BRIDGETOWN – The Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of the University of the West Indies has reported two early morning earthquakes in the Caribbean in the last two days, both registering magnitudes above 4.0.

The latest occurred off Barbados yesterday at 1:08 a.m., 108 km south southwest of the island’s capital, Bridgetown.

That was recorded as having a magnitude of 4.1. There were not many reports of residents feeling that tremor.

The previous day, however, a 4.2 magnitude quake struck 38 km west northwest of Point-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe around 5:35 a.m. local time, and some people in the French-speaking Caribbean nation reported being awoken by or feeling it.

In both events, there were no injuries or damage reported.