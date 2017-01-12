UK minister discusses crime, human rights and Brexit in St Kitts-Nevis

BASSETERRE - The potential implications of the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union, now widely known as “Brexit”, was one of the matters discussed when St Kitts and Nevis’ prime minister, Dr Timothy Harris met on Tuesday with high level British officials including Baroness Joyce Anelay, minister of state for the Commonwealth and the United Nations.

Harris described it as a “highly productive” meeting, which allowed for the exchange on matters of mutual interest.

“We discussed several matters from issues of cooperation in the area of public safety and security, we looked at issues involving cooperation in prison reform, we looked at matters to do with human rights and strengthening our capacities and capabilities in this area. We discussed the matter of the Brexit situation and movements in that regard -- the implications for our country -- and we looked at upcoming Commonwealth issues, issues of reform, issues to deal with trade,” Harris said.

By the end of March 2017, the UK government intends to invoke Article 50 of the European Union treaty, which is the formal procedure for withdrawal from the EU. This follows a referendum which was held on June 23, 2016, in which 52 percent of British voters were favour of leaving the EU.

Despite the move, Harris believes the UK will continue to be a strong partner with St Kitts and Nevis, noting, “The United Kingdom will continue to be an important country with which we would want to always have very beneficial relations and to have the strongest possible cooperation.”

Harris continued, “We are happy that the minister has come to represent her government and to further consolidate the bilateral cooperation with our beautiful country and we are grateful and we believe that these discussions will redound to the benefit of our citizens and residents.”

During the meeting, Baroness Anelay reassured Harris of her government’s continued relationship with St Kitts and Nevis post Brexit.

Photo: Baroness Joyce Anelay in St Kitts