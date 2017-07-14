US Coast Guard repatriates 102 Haitian migrants

MIAMI - The US Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk crew repatriated 102 Haitian migrants on Wednesday to Cap-Haitien, Haiti.

The Cutter Mohawk crew interdicted the migrants on Tuesday approximately 22 miles south of Great Inagua, Bahamas. This is the largest US Coast Guard migrant interdiction in more than a year.

“The Caribbean and Florida Straits are dangerous and unforgiving for migrants on illegal and ill-advised voyages in overloaded vessels,” said Capt. Jason Ryan, chief of response for the Seventh Coast Guard District. “The Coast Guard and its partner agencies continue to maintain a strong presence along our maritime border and will continue to interdict and rescue those who embark on these illegal voyages in unsafe vessels such as this one.”

Once aboard Coast Guard cutters, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and medical attention.

Approximately 1,028 Haitian migrants have attempted to illegally migrate to the US via the maritime environment since October 1 compared to 1,872 Haitian migrants in fiscal year 2016. These numbers represent the total number of at-sea interdictions, landings and disruptions in the Florida Straits, the Caribbean and Atlantic.