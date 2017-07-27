USA imposes sanctions on 13 Venezuelan senior officials

Washington has decided to impose new sanctions against Venezuela on the eve of the Constituent Assembly elections.

WASHINGTON - The US Treasury Department Announced new sanctions against Venezuela, directed against 13 high-ranking Venezuelan government officials, military and state oil company PDVSA.

The Treasury has threatened in an official statement to add to the list of sanctioned any person who is elected to join the Constituent Assembly for its role in "undermining the democratic processes and institutes of Venezuela."

Likewise, Washington is considering imposing other sectoral punishment measures that will not affect certain people, but the Venezuelan oil industry in general, although for now, it has not decided to impose them, according to Reuters.

The sanctioned

President of the National Center for Foreign Trade, Alejandro Antonio Fleming Cabrera.

President of the National Center for Foreign Trade, Rocco Albisinni Serrano.

Director of the Bolivarian National Police, Carlos Alfredo Pérez Ampueda.

Former Director of the Bolivarian National Police, Franklin García Duque.

Minister of Popular Power for Education and President of the Presidential Commission for the Constituent Assembly, Elías José Jaua Milano.

President of the National Electoral Council, Tibisay Lucena Ramírez.

National Treasurer, Carlos Erik Malpica Flores.

Minister of Popular Power for Interior Relations and Justice of Venezuela, Néstor Luis Reverol Torres.

Commander General of the Bolivarian National Guard, Sergio José Rivero Marcano.

Venezuelan Ombudsman, Tarek William Saab Halabi.

Commander-in-chief of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces, Jesús Suárez Chourio.

Former Minister of People's Power for the Venezuelan Penitentiary Service, María Iris Varela Rangel.

Vice President of Finance of PDVSA, Simon Alejandro Zerpa Delgado.

The White House fears that the Constituent Assembly will strengthen Maduro’s power.

With these new punitive measures, USA. is putting pressure on President Nicolás Maduro within days of the Constituent Assembly's election, a process that - in the eyes of critics - could strengthen his power.

In the vote, scheduled for Sunday, Venezuelans will elect 545 members, who will have the task of drafting a new Magna Carta.