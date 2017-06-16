1st edition Pré Curaçao Marathon on the Scheveningse Beach

WILLEMSTAD - On Thursday evening, June 15th at 5 pm, the sunny start of the 1st edition of the Pré Curaçao Marathon took place on the beach of Scheveningen.

Under the motto 'Curaçao is coming to you this summer', the organization organized the KLM Curaçao Marathon, a Pré Curacao Marathon on the Scheveningse beach, with a 5km and 10km distance. Nearly 400 runners fought in Curaçao spheres, with advertising materials from various Curaçao companies, tropical palm trees, Caribbean music of Dolphin FM and Dolphin GO, DJ, Cold Amstel Brights and a closing BBQ at Culpepper Beach Club.

Kees van Muiswinkel, Chairman of the Foundation Run in the Sun, organizer of the Pré Curaçao Marathon was very pleased with this unique event: "If you see that the event is so embraced by so many participants and sponsors and It really seemed like we were on the beach in Curaçao, I can only be very proud and grateful. "

The unique of the Pré Curaçao Marathon

Each participant is able to win 2 KLM return tickets, 6 nights stay at the Santa Barbara Golf & Beach Resort for the KLM Curacao Marathon in November in Curacao. Start number is Lot number. The winner of this prize is Lycke van Leusden from The Hague.

Every participant in Curaçao, Aruba or Bonaire who registered for the race in November before June 10 also had a chance to get a KLM ticket to Scheveningen. The winner from Curacao was Nicole Gout.

Other details of the Pré Curaçao Marathon:

Everyone is a winner and does not receive a medal at the Finish but an ice cold Amstel Bright from Curaçao

The course is all over the beach

With 2 distances accessible to all: 10km and 5km

Different start times per distance with all equal finishing periods

Locally and internationally, runners from the Netherlands, Germany, Aruba and Curacao

Time registration by Mylaps, the time is visible online immediately after each finish

Prices for numbers 1 to 3 for both distances, men and women.

Finish Celebration, Ceremony Awards and a Beach Afterparty with BBQ at Culpepper Beach Club

The 5 km winners are:

# 1 Man: Jean-Pierre Kempeneers in 20:11

# 1 Woman: Zena of the Pool in 25:14

And of the 10 km:

# 1 Man: Issak Berhane in 40:07

# 1 Woman: Marleen van den Oetelaar in 52:20

The organization's thanks goes to the sponsors Curaçao Tourist Board, KLM, Amstel Bright, DolphinGO, DolphinFM, Amstel Bright, Cavalier, Intertrust and Kronenburg Promotion & Coaching. Next year, the 2nd edition of the Pré Curacao Marathon will take place again in Scheveningen.