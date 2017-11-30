Baseball player ‘Coco’ Balentien stays in Japan

WILLEMSTAD - Baseball player Wladimir 'Coco' Balentien stays in Japan. He was one of the great trendsetters during the World Baseball Classic. With his performances, he attracted the necessary attention from clubs from the Major League.

But eight months after his stint with the Netherlands Kingdom Team, the 33-year-old outfielder from Curaçao decided to return to Yakult Swallows for an eighth season next year. Wladimir Balentien was of great value to the national team of national coach Hensley Meulens during the World Baseball Classic last March.

As the Most Valuable Player of the second round in Tokyo, he led his team into the semi-finals for the second time in a row. Thanks to his good performances, he flirted openly with a return to one of the clubs from the Major League. But a return to the United States will, therefore, remain unanswered for the time being.